ï»¿Tuesday, 16 August 2022
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Iran strikes deal with US over nuclear weapons after 16 months of negotiations
Added: 16.08.2022 7:16 | 15 views | 0 comments
Source: www.nigerianeye.com
IRAN has sent its response to the European Union to revive the 2015 nuclear power deal which could lead to Iran's oil and gas being traded globally once again.
More in www.express.co.uk
»
Tags:
EU
,
Oil
,
Strikes
,
Iran
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Acer
Audi
BeyoncÃ©
Boris Johnson
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Cisco
Climate change
Couples
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
Fender
FIA
GM
Hong Kong
HP
IBM
Indiana
iOS
Iran
Kim Kardashian
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Manchester City
NATO
NBA
NFL
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
PS4
Red Bull
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
Star Wars
Tom Brady
UK
USA
Windows 10
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2022 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us