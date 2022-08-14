'100 days to go!' Qatar ORDERED to reveal how many died so it could host the World Cup

WITH 100 days to go today before Qatar kicks off a historic first Fifa World Cup in the Middle East, an international sports ethics body has demanded that Fifa forces the Arab country to reveal how many died during the building of its new stadiums.