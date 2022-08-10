Gaffe-prone POTUS Joe Biden stumbles on return from Covid as wife Jill comes to rescue



Added: 10.08.2022 6:20 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.usatoday.com



JOE BIDEN stumbled on his first trip since catching COVID-19 as he had to take his wife Jill's help to put on a jacket. More in www.express.co.uk »