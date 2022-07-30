Putin under threat as worried Romania and Moldova join forces to fight 'horrors of war'

Added: 30.07.2022 5:16 | 7 views | 0 comments

ROMANIAN President Klaus Iohannis and Moldova's leader Maia Sandu met at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on Friday to set out plans to combat the "horrors of war" imposed on their nations following the invasion of Ukraine.