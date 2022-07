Added: 27.07.2022 13:17 | 23 views | 0 comments

IRAN bailed Morad Tahbaz, the British-Iranian wildlife conservationist arrested in Tehran in 2018 as part of authorities' crackdown on environmental activists, signalling yet another refusal to release him despite his inclusion in the deal that freed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori in March.