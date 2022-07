Added: 11.07.2022 22:04 | 33 views | 0 comments

LITHUANIA could be Russia's next target after Vladimir Putin and Belarus promised "joint measures" against the country because of an EU goods ban. A row over Russian cargo being transported to Kaliningrad from Minsk has raised tensions to boiling point between Lithuania and Russia, with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda refusing to back down. So, will Russia attack Lithuania?