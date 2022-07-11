World War 3 as Putin to â€˜launch nukesâ€™ if China invades key area â€“ US military expert

Added: 11.07.2022 13:37 | 22 views | 0 comments

WORLD WAR 3 has been mapped out by a US military expert, who told Express.co.uk that Vladimir Putin would "launch the nukes" if China invaded a key area of Russia.