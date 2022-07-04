ï»¿Monday, 04 July 2022
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Taiwan: Would the UK join the US and step in if China invades Taiwan?
Added: 04.07.2022 10:19 | 7 views | 0 comments
Source: www.xinhuanet.com
CHINA has threatened Taiwan, and experts predict Chinese leader Xi Jinping will try to take the island in the near future. If China invaded Taiwan, US President Joe Biden promised military support. Would the UK step in too?
More in www.express.co.uk
»
Tags:
UK
,
Taiwan
,
President
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Acer
BeyoncÃ©
Boris Johnson
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Cisco
Climate change
Couples
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
Fender
FIA
GM
Hong Kong
HP
IBM
Indiana
iOS
Iran
ISIS
Kim Kardashian
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Manchester City
NATO
NBA
NFL
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
PS4
Red Bull
Rita Ora
Russia
Social media
Star Wars
Tom Brady
UK
USA
Windows 10
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2022 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us