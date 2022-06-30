Alexander Bortnikov: 'Brain and heart of Putin's regime' who could become next President

Added: 30.06.2022 10:56 | 9 views | 0 comments

ALEXANDER BORTNIKOV is said to be the "brain and heart of Putin's regime", and has been tipped to replace Vladimir Putin as Russian President. As part of its 'Siloviki Series', Express.co.uk explores the man behind the title.