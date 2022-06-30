Putin struggles to stay still as he warns Russia â€˜will have to respondâ€™ to NATO expansion

VLADIMIR PUTIN appeared to be swaying as he issued a stark warning to Sweden and Finland that though they had "nothing to worry about" previous to joining NATO, their accession will force Russia to "respond in a mirrored manner".