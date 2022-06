Putin's nuclear briefcase: Three times it's been spotted - and what it's for

Added: 29.06.2022 13:46 | 5 views | 0 comments

VLADIMIR PUTIN has sparked conversations about nuclear war over the last four months, having put Russia's nuclear deterrent on "high alert" since February, as western leaders fear his finger is hovering over the launch button. That capability lies in the so-called "nuclear football", which rarely debuts in public.