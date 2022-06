Why Nato has compared China to Russia - and what it means for the West

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg launched a verbal attack on China today, sparking fears the Asian superpower could be dragged further into Russia's war in Ukraine. Mr Stoltenberg blasted China for behaving "like Russia" and undermining international security. What does that mean for the West?