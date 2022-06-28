'A new Cold War' Russian strike 'in middle of G7' is Putin giving '2 fingers to west'

DEFENCE Select Committee chair and MP Tobias Ellwood warned Putin used the strike on a shopping centre near Kremenchuk "in the middle of a G7 summit" to challenge the west and warn western leaders "you won't touch me as you're not strong".