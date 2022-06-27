Truss blasts Macron in brutal swipe - â€˜Canâ€™t sell out Ukraine for quick end to war!â€™

LIZ TRUSS has blasted French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders looking for a "quick end" to the war in Ukraine, arguing that the West can't "sell out" Kyiv.