MÃ©lenchonâ€™s voters 'key to election' as Macron-Le Pen dual result 'still in the balance'

Mélenchon’s voters 'key to election' as Macron-Le Pen dual result 'still in the balance'

Added: 11.04.2022 14:19 | 12 views | 0 comments

FAR-LEFT Mélenchon's electoral base could swing the result of the French presidential election one way or another in the last stretch of the race opposing Marine Le Pen and President Emmanuel Macron.