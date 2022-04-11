'May do it again' Trump blasts Biden over immigration 'tidal wave' and makes 2024 hint

DONALD TRUMP has blasted his successor Joe Biden over presiding over a "tidal wave of immigration" as the ex-POTUS makes yet another hint he could enter the race to return to the White House in 2024.