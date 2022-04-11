Le Pen joins Macron in next round despite Eurosceptic Melenchon 'breathing down her neck'

MARINE LE PEN has joined Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the 2022 French Presidential Election after the Eurosceptic far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon pushed the National Rally leader close in the first poll.