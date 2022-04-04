'Would anybody like to see me run?' Trump teases fans over 2024 bid at Save America rally

DONALD TRUMP has teased his supporters about running in the 2024 US Presidential Election at a 'Save America' rally in Michigan as the ex-POTUS claims Russia's invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he was in the White House.