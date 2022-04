Added: 01.04.2022 0:16 | 19 views | 0 comments

THE WEST will send Ukraine long-range artillery to counter-attack Russian forces "digging in" to pound cities, Ben Wallace revealed. The Defence Secretary yesterday revealed more lethal aid will be given to Kyiv to fight the Kremlin's killers. Russia's plans to storm into Kyiv have "fallen apart", the head of the British military said, adding that Ukrainian forces are now attacking Moscow's troops as they retreat towards Belarus.