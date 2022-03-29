Covid-hit Shanghai split in two over lockdown as officials scramble to contain virus



Added: 28.03.2022 23:40 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.highsnobiety.com



COVID numbers in Shanghai have hit their highest levels since the early days of the pandemic, leading officials to experiment with a new sort of lockdown that has split the Chinese city in two. More in www.express.co.uk »