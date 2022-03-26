Zelensky targeted by 400 Russian killers as friend says 'He won't know what to do'

HE'S survived three assassination attempts, but Putin has now sent 400 brutal Wagner killers to take him out and Ukranian President Zelenksy will not have the first clue how to defend himself, says close friend and colleague Nicola SÃ¶derlund.