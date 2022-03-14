Putin â€˜weak and insecureâ€™ as â€˜strongmanâ€™ image dismantled by expert

Added: 14.03.2022 11:16 | 7 views | 0 comments

VLADIMIR PUTIN was branded "weak and insecure" as his "strongman" image was dismantled by Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the author of a book on strongmen leaders.