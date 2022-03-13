Kyiv will only fall if it is â€˜razed to the groundâ€™, warns Zelensky as Putin plots assault

UKRAINE PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia will only take Kyiv if it "razes it to the ground" in a stark message of defiance against Vladimir Putin.