Ukraine: Jill Biden â€˜prays that Zelensky is still aliveâ€™ everyday when she wakes up

JILL BIDEN has embarked on a three-day trip to discuss the policies and messages of the Biden administration, but plans were partially derailed by the conflict in Ukraine as she thanked troops in a last-minute stop.