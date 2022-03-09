Horror as girl, 6, dies of dehydration after being trapped in Ukraine - 'Weak & alone'

A SIX-YEAR-OLD Ukrainian girl has died "alone, weak, frightened, thirsty" in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol after her mother was killed, the city's mayor announced.