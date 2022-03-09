Kamala Harris bashed for â€˜tone deafâ€™ push for electric cars - â€˜Slap in the faceâ€™

Added: 09.03.2022 2:03 | 19 views | 0 comments

KAMALA HARRIS and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have been slammed by Fox News host Tomi Lahren for urging Americans to purchase electric cars amid a surge in gas and oil prices.