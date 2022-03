Russia invasion: How far Putin's army has moved in just four days - terrifying maps

RUSSIA launched a staggering attack on Ukraine almost one week ago. Since then, Vladimir Putin's army has captured large portions of the country, as the battle for Kyiv continues. These terrifying maps show how much territory the Russian army has claimed in just four days.