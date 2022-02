Has Putin gone mad? The 'Putin Paradox' that will lead to his downfall

VLADIMIR PUTIN'S invasion of Ukraine is the culmination of years of virtually unopposed leadership in Russia, and the mind of the notorious dictator is clearly growing more dangerous. But what is the 'Putin Paradox' that could ultimately pave the way for China?