Friday, 25 February 2022
Sky News ends Ukraine broadcast early as gunfire and sirens causes reporters to take cover
Added: 25.02.2022 9:39
SKY News presenters John Sparks and Mark Austin cut their Ukraine coverage short after sirens, missiles and gunfire were reportedly heard causing them to take cover as troops moved across the street.
