Ukraine to expect new wave of 'vicious attacks' as Kiev weathers second night of invasion

Added: 25.02.2022

VLADIMIR PUTIN'S "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine was hastily condemned by leaders of the West after Russia launched its invasion in the early hours of the morning, however, an expert believes the conflict will make way for more "vicious attacks" overnight.