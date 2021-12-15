Nobel laureates demand cut to military spending worldwide - â€˜Colossal waste of resourcesâ€™



OVER 50 Nobel laureates across the globe have come together and signed an open letter for all the countries to cut their military spending by 2 percent a year for the next five years. More in www.express.co.uk »