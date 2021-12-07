Kamala Harris humiliated as two more aides planning to ditch VP office 'Not a lot to do'

A FOX NEWS contributor has questioned the integrity of US Vice president Kamala Harris' reign after it filtered out that another member of her staff, this time her spokesperson Symone Sanders, will call it a day and leave her role.