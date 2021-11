Michael Schumacher health update: Where is Schumacher now? Former Ferrari boss update

MICHAEL SCHUMACHER crashed during a ski trip to Switzerland in 2013 and sustained a traumatic brain injury. Are there any recent updates on Michael Schumacher's health? A former Ferrari boss has now explained Schumacher's wife Corinna played a huge role in keeping him alive.