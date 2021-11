Added: 25.11.2021 14:38 | 14 views | 0 comments

FRENCH election polls have not proven kind to Emmanuel Macron lately, as the President nears the end of his first term and gears up for a potentially tricky race in 2022. The latest analysis shows his primary rival, Marine Le Pen, is steadily gaining on him while leaving aisle-mate Eric Zemmour in the dust and Mr Barnier at the bottom of the barrel with left-wingers.