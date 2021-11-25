New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz thrown in deep end with Russia: â€˜Needs to be at centreâ€™

Added: 25.11.2021 10:23 | 9 views | 0 comments

OLAF SCHOLZ has been thrown in the deep end with rising concerns about Vladimir Putin, after being warned he must keep Germany "at the centre" of deterring Russian aggression by a political expert in an interview with Express.co.uk.