GERMANY has been run by Angela Merkel for the last 16 years - but now her era is rapidly coming to an end and the latest polls show her CDU successor Armin Laschet is struggling against SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. But what was it that made mother Merkel's party support take a plunge?