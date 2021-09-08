Michael Schumacher 'loved throwing people into the pool' - wife opens up on F1 hero's life

MICHAEL SCHUMACHER was a fun-loving person who "loved throwing people into the pool", the F1 legend's wife has revealed in rare comments, adding: "He's simply the most loveable person I've ever met."