Biden blow as poll finds one in five backers REGRETS vote as US suffers â€˜buyerâ€™s remorse'

Added: 07.09.2021 19:01 | 8 views | 0 comments

JOE Biden suffered another blow to his popularity after a poll conducted by Zogby Analytics found 20 percent of Democrat voters regret backing him with one US journalist stating the US population was experiencing "buyer's remorse'.