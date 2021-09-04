Frexit NOW! France 'paralysed' by EU as 'authoritarian' Macron savaged over jab blunder

Added: 04.09.2021 8:00 | 14 views | 0 comments

FRANCE now finds itself "paralysed, inert, bound hand and foot to the European Union", a leading Frexit campaigner has raged, as pressure builds on Emmanuel Macron over his latest major blunder.