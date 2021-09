Justin Trudeau on brink of losing office as Canadians mock PM as 'next Theresa May'

Added: 02.09.2021 10:02 | 3 views | 0 comments

JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S position as Canadian Prime Minister is under massive threat with the latest polls showing his decision to call a snap election to secure a majority Government is backfiring - with some comparing his slump to Theresa May's disastrous gamble in 2017.