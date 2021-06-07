â€˜Coke too woke!â€™ US county bans vending machines due to their â€˜left-wing politicsâ€™

Added: 06.06.2021 13:07 | 24 views | 0 comments

A NORTH Carolina country commission has banned and removed Coca-Cola machines from government facilities following the company's perceived "woke" and "left-wing" interference in state voting legislation.