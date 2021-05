Added: 23.05.2021 13:20 | 13 views | 0 comments

ANGELA Merkel's close ally Armin Laschet - the man tipped by many to succeed her as Chancellor later this year - has given a clear indication of Germany's "hypocrisy" when It comes to both NATO and the European Union with his remarks about his country's Nord Stream 2 deal, a Tory MP has said.