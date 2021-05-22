Not now Nicola! Boris sends message to Sturgeon over need to â€˜resist nationalismâ€™

BORIS Johnson has said the world needs to "resist the temptations of competing nationalism" in order to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic in a thinly veiled swipe at Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her quest for independence.