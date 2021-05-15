'End is in sight!' Fully vaccinated Americans can ditch face masks and social distancing



Added: 15.05.2021 22:16 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: blackchristiannews.com



CDC chief Dr Rochelle has told fellow Americans that a "great endpoint in sight" as the lifting of mandatory mask wearing for vaccinated adults points to the pandemic's end nearing. More in feedproxy.google.com »