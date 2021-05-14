Tough luck Nicola! Boris can ban IndyRef2 until 2034 with new law, says former No10 aide

Added: 13.05.2021 14:17 | 14 views | 0 comments

BORIS JOHNSON can nip Nicola Sturgeon's push for a Scottish independence referendum by passing legislation that would ban a vote until 2034, a former Tory MP and Number 10 adviser has said.