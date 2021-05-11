â€˜They should be thriving!â€™ Thinktank warns Italy is â€˜one to watchâ€™ as Euroscepticism grows

Added: 11.05.2021 20:37 | 12 views | 0 comments

A THINKTANK warned Italy is "one to watch" as the pandemic's devastation and lack of action from the European Union are fuelling anti-EU sentiments in the country.