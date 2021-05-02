â€˜Heâ€™s turned into Le Pen!â€™ Macron forced into political shift as he fights â€˜culture warâ€™

Added: 02.05.2021 7:02 | 9 views | 0 comments

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron has been forced to adopt political rival Marine Le Pen's radical positions in an attempt to position himself better for next year's election and to tackle domestic issues, an expert claimed.