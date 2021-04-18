'This could explode' Boris urged to take a stand as Putin invasion sparks panic in Europe

Added: 18.04.2021 0:01 | 12 views | 0 comments

UKRAINE is like "a tinderbox waiting to explode", a Tory MP has warned amid reports that more than 100,000 Russian troops are massed along the country's eastern border and in Ukraine in what he described as "increasingly destabilised situation".