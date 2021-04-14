'France is in a bad way' Expat Andrew Neil slams â€˜snailâ€™s paceâ€™ vaccine rollout and curfew

ANDREW NEIL slammed President Emmanuel Macron for the slow rollout of the Covid vaccine and warned France was in a bad way following their failure to control the pandemic.