Covid warning: Pandemic â€˜growing exponentiallyâ€™ with more than 4.4 million cases per week



Added: 13.04.2021 2:42 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



THE CORONAVIRUS pandemic has reached a "critical point" as case numbers continue to rise "exponentially", according to a World Health Organisation expert. More in feedproxy.google.com »